Environmental activist walking barefoot across U.S. struck and killed on highway

2:39 Sister and brother centenarians party like they're 99 Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

2:14 Preview of 'The Lifestyle,' episode 2 of Wichita 'Lockup'

1:13 Hunters' tribute to a 'million-dollar dog'

6:56 Gregg Marshall talks about WSU's win over Indiana State

11:44 WSU women's basketball defeats Arkansas State