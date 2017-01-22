Watch Trump aide, ‘Meet the Press’ host get in heated debate over inauguration crowd

0:28 Man with machete robs Dollar General Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States