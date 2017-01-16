What’s anxious and angry? The world on the eve of Trump

2:45 Illinois State grabs first place with win over Wichita State Pause

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

2:01 Thousands come out for Wichita State star Ron Baker's book signing

2:25 VanVleet's Rockford Files: 'I was a jerk.'

0:52 Solidarity Rally in Old Town Square

0:53 Confluence Community Center to open at 520Commerce

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

2:37 'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer