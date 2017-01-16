‘Who says dinosaurs are extinct?’ This might be the biggest gator you’ve ever seen

2:01 Thousands come out for Wichita State star Ron Baker's book signing Pause

2:25 VanVleet's Rockford Files: 'I was a jerk.'

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:38 The last of the circus elephants

2:37 'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

0:53 Confluence Community Center to open at 520Commerce