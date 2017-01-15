Packers and Cowboys fans and players stuck in AT&T Stadium during tornado warning

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

1:14 Adams Elementary principal talks about playground arson

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

0:23 Semi nearly hits trooper on Kansas interstate

1:19 Icy pileup clogs Kellogg

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

2:45 Illinois State grabs first place with win over Wichita State