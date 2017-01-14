'It's just wrong': 2 weeks of light duty costs firefighter for the rest of her life

1:19 Icy pileup clogs Kellogg Pause

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

0:38 Crews pretreat pavement at Eisenhower airport ahead of weekend storm

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

0:57 Crews prepare to hit the streets ahead of winter weather

1:18 Dispatcher answers 911 call from her daughter

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table