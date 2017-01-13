Police officer accused of filming a sex act with a small dog and possessing child porn

A sheriff’s deputy in Houston has lost his job and stands accused of multiple charges after investigators accused him of several sexual offenses on Friday.
Andrew C. Sustaita Jr. was, until recently, a police officer in Harris County, Texas. But in a statement issued by the county sheriff’s office on Monday, it was revealed that Sustaita had been relieved of his duties after being arrested on an obscenity charge.
“The possession of obscene and illicit material is made even more troubling when a Sheriff’s Office employee is found to be involved,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in the statement. “Every resource of this office will be dedicated to protecting the public and holding our employees accountable for wrongdoing.”
Obscenity in Texas can refer to a wide array of actions or representations, but KTRK reported Tuesday that Sustaita’s specific crime was filming himself while performing a sex act with a small dog.
A Harris County police spokesperson confirmed that part of the obscenity charge was related to “sexual contact with a dog,” according to KPRC.
Sustaita was jailed but later released on a $5,000 bond, according to the Dallas Morning News. Later, Sustaita was also charged with possession of child pornography after deputies searched his laptop and found 200 photos and videos, per KTRK.
Two females in the photos appear to be as young as 4 years old, court documents obtained by KTRK state.
According to information posted on Sustaita’s LinkedIn page, which has since been removed, he is an Army veteran. He served in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for six years.
One charge Sustaita is not facing is bestiality, or the sexual assault of an animal. That is because Texas is one of just eight remaining states in the U.S., along with the District of Columbia, that has not banned sexual contact with an animal, though activists are hoping to change that in 2017, per Bloomberg.
In fact, laws against sexually assaulting animals are recent additions to several other states as well. New Jersey, New Hampshire and Ohio all have banned bestiality since 2015. One of the other states that currently has no law against the practice, Kentucky, has just recently begun to consider a bill that would outlaw the sexual assault of dogs and cats that are pets, but not other animals.
In Sustaita’s case then, his alleged crime was not having sex with the dog, but filming himself doing it.
