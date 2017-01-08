Hero shields mother of two from Fort Lauderdale airport shooter

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

0:46 Playground equipment set afire

0:29 Adams Elementary Playground Fire

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden