Rape increase is ‘not a trend we’re too worried about,’ says NYPD captain

0:31 The dangers of texting while driving Pause

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet