The dangers of texting while driving

A customer and store manager at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida, traded blows after the customer wanted access to the temporarily closed store. There were fists and water involved.(Courtesy of @AndySlater/Twitter)
Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with more than 9,000 Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh, N.C. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab. (Travis Long/News
Hawaii is America's healthiest state, Californians keep their smoking to a minimum and Kansas saw the largest increase in obesity in the 2016 America's Health Rankings Report from the United Health Foundation. (Natalie Fertig / McClatchy)
The girl's father, Colin Dunlap, posted this video on Twitter saying, "my daughter's body is crushed by chemo but she won't let me carry her up steps to bed. 'I'll make it,' she says each night-and does. so tough."
Breast cancer patient Denise Albert has a medical port in her chest. During a security check at the Los Angeles Airport, she explained to TSA agents that she has breast cancer and cannot be touched on her chest. She felt 'humiliated' after the experience. (Courtesy of Denise Albert, The MOMS and @themoms for Twitter)
Clint and Amanda Kofoed teared up as strangers brought them over $13,000 in donations to treat Amanda’s cancer. The video was set up by Boise group Praynksters, which tries to surprise people with acts of kindness.
John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died at 95. Glenn was the oldest person to venture into outer space, at age 77. He also represented Ohio for 24 years in the U.S. Senate. President Obama presented him with a 2011 Medal of Freedom. (Cristina Rayas/McClatchy)