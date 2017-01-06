The dangers of texting while driving

Did you know that when you send or receive a text you take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds? At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field, blindfolded. (Courtesy of NHTSA)

Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with more than 9,000 Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh, N.C. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab. (Travis Long/News

Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died at 95. Glenn was the oldest person to venture into outer space, at age 77. He also represented Ohio for 24 years in the U.S. Senate. President Obama presented him with a 2011 Medal of Freedom. (Cristina Rayas/McClatchy)

