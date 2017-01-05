You might be able to catch gun violence like a disease, study says

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table Pause

2:23 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team's win over Drake

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

1:10 Snow brings work and play to Kansas City

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live