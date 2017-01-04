A young girl posted nude photos to Snapchat. Her father’s response was to choke her.

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 Pause

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

3:54 Combating childhood obesity with systems science

1:40 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden