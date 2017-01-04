Online Facebook fight turns into real-life shooting and four are injured

An altercation that began on Facebook ended with four people injured by gunfire in Allen late Tuesday night.
A group of seven people in Allen argued online with nine people in Dallas for several hours Tuesday, according to an Allen Police Department news release, which said the argument was over “an incident that occurred in Dallas a few days ago,” but “the nature of that incident is not known” Wednesday morning.
The nine people from Dallas drove to Allen in two vehicles, and the altercation resumed in the street, as both groups threatened each other. Just after 11:30 p.m., a street fight erupted into a shooting in the 500 block of Hawthorne Drive, the news release said.
It is about 30 miles between Allen and Dallas.
Four people in the Allen group were injured in the shooting. They were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
One man, Devonte Wade, 20, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eight other people were also in custody and being interviewed by investigators Wednesday morning.
Those involved appear to be young men and women in their late teens to early- to mid-20s.
Police requested that anyone with information about the incident contact police at 214-509-4239, or send an anonymous text to 847411 with the keyword “ALLENPD.”
