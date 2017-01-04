Smucker recalls canned 9Lives, Special Kitty and EverPet cat food

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know' Pause

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:14 What makes the Nifty Nut House so crazy during the holidays?

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet