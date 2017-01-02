He dresses up as Darth Vader to visit sick kids. But someone stole his custom costume.

ATLANTA – The force was not with them.
Star Wars fans returning from a tribute to the late Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher say they returned to their vehicle Friday to find their custom-made movie costumes stolen.
Bobby Shively tells local media his Darth Vader costume and the Stormtrooper costume of another fan were stolen from the back of his truck.
“My heart dropped,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I looked back and the cases were gone. I honestly didn’t know what to do at the time. I was shocked that someone would do that right in front of the restaurant on a busy street.”
Shively posted a message on his organization’s Facebook page.
Shively is a member of the 501st Legion, a worldwide organization of “Star Wars” fans who dress up as characters from the movies. In costume, they visit hospitals, including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and raise money for charity. Shively leads the Atlanta chapter.
Shively says he’s not sure whether the costumes were targeted or whether it was a random incident.
He says the Darth Vader costume took him a year to assemble using parts from around the world.
"The Darth Vadar costume cost about $5,000 and took nine months to make...because all of the parts come from all over the world," Shively told Fox 5 in Atlanta.
