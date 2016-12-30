Couple transform suburban home into a temple of Tiki

1:11 Fight breaks out between mall shopper and store manager Pause

1:28 Century II through the years

1:48 Christmas miniature doubles as little love story

0:56 Man shot at east Wichita apartment complex

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

10:12 Bill Snyder talks about winning the Texas Bowl

1:14 What makes the Nifty Nut House so crazy during the holidays?