Lil’ Wranglers will bring Texas flair to Donald Trump’s inaugural festivities

0:56 Man shot at east Wichita apartment complex Pause

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

1:20 The United States of Powerball