We’ll have to wait a tad bit longer for 2016 to end

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets Pause

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

1:28 Century II through the years

1:48 Christmas miniature doubles as little love story

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl