Are we ready for the next health emergency? Uh, not so much

1:05 Dogs take a dip for charity Pause

1:48 It's the ugliest (sweater) time of the year

7:27 Marshall addresses team's lackluster effort in 93-76 loss to OSU

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

1:24 Midwestern identity gets its own clothing brand

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:15 NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station

2:56 Scott Kelly's year in space in three minutes