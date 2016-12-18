Snapchat photo showing a lot of cash sends a 19-year-old woman to jail

Key West, Florida, police say they found some burglary suspects on Snapchat.
Katherine Lebrigio Cruz, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of burglary, cocaine possession and evidence tampering — all felonies — along with two juvenile males and a 22-year-old homeless man police say were involved in the Dec. 14 break-in on Sunrise Drive in which several thousand dollars were swiped.
Key West detectives said a big break came when they found a Snapchat post by a 16-year-old boy they knew from his previous brushes with law enforcement.
The photo showing the 16-year-old, a young woman and a large amount of cash was posted shortly after a small bundle had been stolen from the Sunrise Drive home in New Town.
The teen was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of felony burglary and felony grand theft. Cruz, who police say was the young woman in the cash photo, was identified with the help of crime databases.
Key West road patrol officers spotted Cruz’s car Friday morning at a local gas station in the 2100 block of North Roosevelt Boulevard.
“In addition to money from the burglary, Cruz also had an array of drugs in her possession,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Cruz was jailed Friday on $70,000 bond and also faces five misdemeanor charges, including three for drug paraphernalia, one for marijuana possession and one for theft.
A second juvenile boy was also interviewed in connection with the burglary and he admitted to police he had a gun in his backpack.
The gun had been reported stolen after a Key West burglary in late November and the boy, 15, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony marijuana possession.
Yurisandro Leon, 22, was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in an attempted burglary on Sugarloaf Key. During the arrest by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives said they found property and cash taken from the Sunrise Drive burglary.
Leon’s bond Friday was $100,000. The jail status of the juveniles wasn’t immediately available Friday.
All four suspects were booked into the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island, Crean said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments