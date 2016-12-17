For all your ugly Christmas sweater needs, here are the best ones on the market

0:27 A snowy Saturday in Wichita Pause

0:57 Crews prepare to hit the streets ahead of winter weather

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

1:05 520Commerce lofts open in Commerce Arts district

0:40 Quest Aircraft Kodiak dealer