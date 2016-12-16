TSA reveals: The weirdest things Americans try to take on planes

Americans try to take some mighty odd items with them on airplanes.
As witness, consider the Transportation Security Administration’s annual list of the agency’s Top 10 “most unusual finds” rounded up at the security gates in America’s airports.
The unusual baggage includes a movie prop corpse spotted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which led the list with three oddities.
TSA said the corpse, a prop from the #TexasChainsawMassacre movie, was actually screened and cleared for boarding.
Not so a pink Hello Kitty firearm which was discovered in a carry-on bag at the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. (TSA notes that firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, but can be packed in checked baggage, as long as you meet the packing guidelines.)
Also not allowed on board: what was described as a “post-apocalyptic bullet adorned gas mask” that was brought to Miami International Airport. TSA notes that while gas masks are allowed in carry-on bags, replica bullets are not.
Other memorable finds: dead seahorses swimming in a brandy bottle, an item brought to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
