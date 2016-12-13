NASA’s out-of-this-world image highlights Idaho lake

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets Pause

7:29 Tips for photographing the moon

1:57 Hamilton principal Justin Kasel coaches his staff every week

4:11 Colyer on his role in the Brownback administration

8:42 Wichita students have message for Brownback

0:57 How holiday music may help your health

3:23 Lt. Gov. Colyer on working with the Legislature

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour