Suspended for calling Michelle Obama ‘an ape in heels,’ she now has her job back

7:29 Tips for photographing the moon Pause

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come

1:57 Hamilton principal Justin Kasel coaches his staff every week

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

8:42 Wichita students have message for Brownback

1:51 Tour the new Oxford Villa senior apartments

0:42 Last flea market at Pavilions