He made her breakfast and asked her to leave. She did, after setting his house on fire

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma Pause

3:05 Wichita State beats Oklahoma 76-73

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

2:39 Man sentenced to 31 years for shooting that left woman an amputee

1:39 Who is BTK?

1:57 Hamilton principal Justin Kasel coaches his staff every week

1:23 Will it fit? (When the gift is bigger than your car)

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

1:27 Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour