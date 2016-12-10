These friends sold trees for extra money, but giving them away brought Christmas joy

0:50 Derby 67, Maize 66 Pause

3:25 Julie Dombo gives her statement during her shooter's sentencing

2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case

1:05 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says he's been working on education issues

1:27 Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

2:39 Man sentenced to 31 years for shooting that left woman an amputee

0:15 Transgender student crowned Holly Ball King in Derby

1:57 Hamilton principal Justin Kasel coaches his staff every week

3:08 Wichita State's early defense helps rout St. Louis 75-45