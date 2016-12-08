'You cannot touch me there': Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh remembers Dec. 7, 1941 Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

1:51 Tour the new Oxford Villa senior apartments

1:02 What is RageBall 5?

1:13 Video shows gunman shooting at off-duty KC police officer

4:36 Two Wichitans and a diamond ring in New York City