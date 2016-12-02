Facing desertion trial, Bergdahl asks Obama for pardon

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism" Pause

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

2:20 Family continues baking tradition started in the 1940s

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

0:17 Mountain lion in Kansas

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas