Trump taps retired general ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis as defense secretary

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims Pause

0:11 Surveillance video catches man stealing package from home

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:36 Baby survives being thrown from car after crash

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:01 Cat rescued after being stuck atop power pole for 9 days

0:53 9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

0:26 Police officer pulls elderly woman from car fire

0:14 Who kicked this small dog down a flight of stairs? (WARNING: Graphic video)

1:35 Trump transition team member: Wall will get built