One Marine paid 'the ultimate price.' Another stole his story to get a free home.

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims Pause

2:30 Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

1:24 Meet the newest K9 officers of the Washington State Patrol

0:26 Giant waterspout in Spain terrifies tourists, locals

1:10 How scary was buying the Luxury Collection? Paul and Andrew Walser explain

1:29 'One of the happiest people I've known.'

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

1:25 Making schools more efficient and effective

2:27 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down Shocker win