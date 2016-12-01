Artificial intelligence may make your life easier — and take your job

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims Pause

1:25 Making schools more efficient and effective

0:11 Surveillance video catches man stealing package from home

1:29 'One of the happiest people I've known.'

1:10 How scary was buying the Luxury Collection? Paul and Andrew Walser explain

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

1:50 Noncitizen voters. Big problem or negligible?

2:27 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down Shocker win

1:02 First Airbus A350-1000 widebody jet takes off