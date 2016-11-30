Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

The New York City Police Department released footage of a man making off with a bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6 million.
NYPD

National

21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Obama honored 21 recipients during his last Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House Tuesday. "Everybody on this stage has touched me in a very powerful, very personal way," Obama said. Those receiving medals: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elouise Cobell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Richard Garwin, Bill and Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Margaret H. Hamilton, Tom Hanks, Grace Hopper, Michael Jordan, Maya Lin, Lorne Michaels, Newt Minow, Eduardo Pardón, Robert Redford, Diana Ross, Vin Scully, Bruce Springsteen and Cicely Tyson. (Associated Press)

Family

9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

A South Florida boy is being hailed a hero, weeks after he dashed to his baby brother’s rescue as the infant fell off a changing table. In the video, the 11-month-old baby was on a changing table, and when his mother had her back turned, the boy's leg went over the table, and he fell. But, in an incredible move, the baby's big brother managed to catch the 30-pound baby before he hit the floor.

Local

Trump transition team member: Wall will get built

Alan Cobb, a member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, said most U.S. Hispanics don't have a problem with Trump's plan to build a wall along the Mexico border to hinder illegal immigration. (Video by Dion Lefler / The Wichita Eagle)

National

Whooping cranes at Texas Aransas National Wildlife Refuge

The 5-foot-tall whooping crane is the tallest bird in North America and among the rarest. A small flock of whoopers winters on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, one of the most reliable places in the country to see these unique birds. (Courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department/2010)

National

NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, a retired U.S. Army colonel, paid tribute to the nation’s veterans in a downlink message Nov. 2 from the orbital outpost. Kimbrough, who is in his second flight into space and who arrived aboard the station Oct. 21 for a four-month mission, delivered the message in advance of the nation’s commemoration of armed forces veterans on Veterans Day. (Courtesy of NASA)

National

Klutzy robber sets self ablaze in convenience store heist

Surveillance video shows a robbery and arson suspect enter a convenience store in Bedford, Texas, on Oct. 13. He demanded money and then sprayed flammable liquid on the clerk. He received a small amount of money and then lit something on fire, but it apparently ignited liquid on his hands, police said. The robber extinguished the flames on his hands and ran out. (Video courtesy of Bedford Police Department)

Elections 2016

Hillary Clinton: Greet Trump with 'an open mind'

Hillary Clinton delivered her concession speech on Wednesday morning offering her congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. After a long and hard fought campaign, the first female major party candidate urged her supporters to keep fighting and to offer Trump a chance to lead the country.

