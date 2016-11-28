Mountain lion suspected of killing 11 alpacas in weekend attacks above Malibu

0:58 Seven injured in rolling gunbattle in Kansas City Pause

1:36 Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed

1:24 Meet the newest K9 officers of the Washington State Patrol

3:02 Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack

0:40 Alex Smith on why Chiefs' offense was good late

3:41 KU coach Bill Self gives Jayhawks update

1:35 This drug reverses overdoses

2:31 Wichita school district faces a shortage of substitutes and para-professionals

3:09 Class 6A: Derby 17, Blue Valley 14