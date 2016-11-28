Monsters, Santa among strange figures captured by park’s wildlife cameras

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom Pause

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

1:36 Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come

1:24 Meet the newest K9 officers of the Washington State Patrol

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

0:54 Marci Hawks is new Tallgrass Film Association executive director

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer