Once homeless herself, she now gives help – and hope – to those who still are

0:49 Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases Pause

8:15 Wichita police on moped accident, shots fired, shopping safety

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

2:31 Wichita school district faces a shortage of substitutes and para-professionals

3:14 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop on WSU's 116-79 win

2:30 Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans