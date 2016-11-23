How retailers prep their workers for a shopping frenzy

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:01 Cat rescued after being stuck atop power pole for 9 days

0:54 Rose Hill Boys Basketball Preview

2:30 Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

3:14 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop on WSU's 116-79 win

2:16 Wichita school district to auction thousands of surplus items

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

8:15 Wichita police on moped accident, drive-by shooting, shopping safety

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt