Living insulin-free: ‘I feel like a whole new person’

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house Pause

1:01 Cat rescued after being stuck atop power pole for 9 days

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:53 9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:04 Scholfield Honda prepares to open first phase of new building

2:09 Radiation from air travel

3:14 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop on WSU's 116-79 win

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt