21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, a retired U.S. Army colonel, paid tribute to the nation’s veterans in a downlink message Nov. 2 from the orbital outpost. Kimbrough, who is in his second flight into space and who arrived aboard the station Oct. 21 for a four-month mission, delivered the message in advance of the nation’s commemoration of armed forces veterans on Veterans Day. (Courtesy of NASA)