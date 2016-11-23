21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Obama honored 21 recipients during his last Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House Tuesday. "Everybody on this stage has touched me in a very powerful, very personal way," Obama said. Those receiving medals: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elouise Cobell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Richard Garwin, Bill and Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Margaret H. Hamilton, Tom Hanks, Grace Hopper, Michael Jordan, Maya Lin, Lorne Michaels, Newt Minow, Eduardo Pardón, Robert Redford, Diana Ross, Vin Scully, Bruce Springsteen and Cicely Tyson. (Associated Press)

Local

Trump transition team member: Wall will get built

Alan Cobb, a member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, said most U.S. Hispanics don't have a problem with Trump's plan to build a wall along the Mexico border to hinder illegal immigration. (Video by Dion Lefler / The Wichita Eagle)

National

Whooping cranes at Texas Aransas National Wildlife Refuge

The 5-foot-tall whooping crane is the tallest bird in North America and among the rarest. A small flock of whoopers winters on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, one of the most reliable places in the country to see these unique birds. (Courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department/2010)

National

NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, a retired U.S. Army colonel, paid tribute to the nation’s veterans in a downlink message Nov. 2 from the orbital outpost. Kimbrough, who is in his second flight into space and who arrived aboard the station Oct. 21 for a four-month mission, delivered the message in advance of the nation’s commemoration of armed forces veterans on Veterans Day. (Courtesy of NASA)

Elections 2016

Hillary Clinton: Greet Trump with 'an open mind'

Hillary Clinton delivered her concession speech on Wednesday morning offering her congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. After a long and hard fought campaign, the first female major party candidate urged her supporters to keep fighting and to offer Trump a chance to lead the country.

Elections 2016

Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

Donald Trump delivered his victory speech from his election night event at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. It was a long-fought presidential election after declaring his candidacy June 16, 2015, and later telling supporters that he would accept the results of the election under the condition that he wins.

Pets

Cat lover happy to reunite Florida family with their cat

Friends of Felines' Kelly Schuhs, who takes care of some colonies of feral cats in Delano, discovered a tame cat a few months ago only to find out that its owners from Florida, who lost the cat while on vacation here, had been looking for it, setting up a happy reunion for Ninja and her owners. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

National

Highway trooper rescues bald eagle on Florida turnpike

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued an American Bald Eagle who flew into a Jeep on Florida's Turnpike on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. The eagle struck the windshield and was stunned. Florida Highway trooper, Julio Velez, rescued the eagle and placed him in his patrol car and called animal rescue. The eagle is recovering at the Birds Of Prey Center in Maitland, Florida. (Courtesy of FHP Orlando)

Nation & World Videos