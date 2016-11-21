College removes U.S. flags after one burned following election

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge Pause

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

3:13 'We're pleading ... help us find baby Sophia'

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:43 Wichita honors firefighters killed in '68 blaze

3:14 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop on WSU's 116-79 win

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

0:51 Bombardier's biggest business jet arrives in Wichita