Some suburbanites to sidewalk backers: ‘Stay off our lawns’

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come Pause

3:14 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop on WSU's 116-79 win

7:00 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on finding baby Sophia

3:15 VIDEO: Shockers move to 4-0 with lights-out shooting performance

3:10 Wichita State forwards come up big in win over Tulsa

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

3:13 'We're pleading ... help us find baby Sophia'

2:17 'Our main concern right now is to locate and safely return' infant to family

2:02 Adoption completes emotional year-long journey