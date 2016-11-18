One swab from your smartphone can tell scientists all about you

1:35 Trump transition team member: Wall will get built Pause

2:37 Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?

0:26 Police officer pulls elderly woman from car fire

4:52 Rep. Mike Pompeo calls on imams to disavow terrorism

2:17 'Our main concern right now is to locate and safely return' infant to family

3:50 El Departamento de policia de Wichita analiza la situacion de la bebe perdida

2:29 Woman killed, infant missing

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?