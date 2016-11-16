Man who yelled 'Trump!' in viral Starbucks video: 'I had a bad day'

David Sanguesa said he was having a bad day.
But it seems Sanguesa has had many bad days. Wednesday was just the latest. That was the day he was captured on video angrily yelling “Trump!” and “I voted for Trump!” at a barista at a Coral Gables Starbucks when he felt he didn’t get his tall vanilla latte quickly enough because he is white. Then he demanded his money back, calling her “trash” and “garbage.”
Previous bad days: the one in 2008 when he was arrested on a DUI charge. The one a week later when he was again charged with DUI. And the day in 2014 in when he was charged with domestic violence, which was later dropped. And there were all those days, going back years, when he emailed the Miami Herald with rants against Cubans, women, immigrants, gays and lesbians, President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Sanguesa, 53, was identified Thursday after the video went viral. He told the Miami Herald he had apologized to Starbucks — then did a quick turnaround threatening to sue the company for discrimination and causing him to lose business.
“I had a bad day. I was wrong for screaming at her. I have since apologized,” Sanguesa said Thursday morning.
In a second interview with the Herald, he added: “My attorneys want to file a lawsuit. No one saw the first part of the video. I was completely done wrong. I was racially discriminated against. I was refused service. I was wrong to get upset, but I was racially discriminated against.”
“She wouldn’t serve me,” he said. “She knew I was a Trump supporter and wouldn’t give me my coffee.”
On Thursday Starbucks said in a statement that the company embraced “diversity and treating each other with respect and dignity is core to Starbucks values and something our partners take great pride in showing.”
Sanguesa mentioned that he suffers from a mental illness he didn’t name, though he did not blame that for his outburst. He said something similar to WPLG Local 10, telling the station that he had not taken his medication Wednesday.
Sanguesa, a regular at the Coral Gables Starbucks on South Dixie Highway for over a decade, is well known to South Miami police, who said they have been to his home several times, once arresting him for a domestic dispute in 2014. The case was later dropped.
Over the years he’s sent several reporters at the Herald angry emails often directed at President Obama, women and Cuban Americans.
In one email sent this month he said Obama has caused 95 million people to lose their jobs by “pushing a sick, left wing agenda of not working... living off the government... trying to get rid of Jesus Christ, abortion, homosexuality, lesbians, transgender... Hollywood trash.. we are Miami destroyed... by people who hate the USA.”
Four days earlier he had sent an email about the coverage of the death of former Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez in a boating accident. “I hate Cubans.... all pieces of s---... including Jose Fernandez.”
He ended the email: “Viva Fidel Castro!!”
