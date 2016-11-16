Virtually homeless – 3D software lets users experience life on the street

0:23 Klutzy robber sets self ablaze in convenience store heist Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:59 DA Marc Bennett on Hassan Lamont Wright's plea

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:36 30-second pizza

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:42 Train crash near Derby

6:56 DA describes night of terror

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods