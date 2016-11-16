A man is asleep in one room. A woman is dead with stab wounds in another

0:52 Veteran can't believe show of generosity Pause

1:49 Donald Trump won't be in final GOP debate before Iowa caucuses

1:00 KU's Frank Mason breaks down game-winning shot against Duke

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

6:56 DA describes night of terror

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

1:08 Funeral for 6-year-old stabbing victim

0:52 Eyewitness describes arrest after child stabbed to death

0:32 Crime scene where two were stabbed and one girl is dead