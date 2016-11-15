Woman’s photo of moms with ‘rainbow babies’ grabs hearts across the country

1:15 NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station Pause

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:49 How Westar sale affects Wichita

1:57 Wink Hartman Sr. may open downtown grocery

0:39 Fatal shooting on East Harry

0:46 Supermoon rises over Wichita

0:42 Supermoon over Wichita

7:07 Marshall breaks down big Shocker win