New Balance distances itself from white supremacist support

1:15 Obama on Gwen Ifill: She was an extraordinary journalist Pause

0:39 Fatal shooting on East Harry

2:01 Judith White wants to know why Wichita's stoplights can't be coordinated

5:11 Michael O'Donnell wins County Commission race

3:17 Shockers won big over Long Beach State

5:43 "The No Protest" takes place at WSU

1:17 Former Larkspur owner returns for art show

0:50 Fatal crash on McLean Boulevard

7:07 Marshall breaks down big Shocker win