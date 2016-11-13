Chappelle on ‘SNL’: I’m giving Trump a chance and demanding one in return

0:52 Veteran can't believe show of generosity Pause

3:49 Bill Self breaks down KU's overtime loss to Indiana

0:23 Klutzy robber sets self ablaze in convenience store heist

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:35 Textron AirLand Scorpion in the air

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

2:26 Crowd, volunteers rejoice as B-29 makes historic return to flight

0:36 Possible assault in Valley Center

7:04 Gregg Marshall talks season-opening win