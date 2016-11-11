Anti-Trump protesters take to the streets in many cities for a third night

0:23 Klutzy robber sets self ablaze in convenience store heist Pause

1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

3:49 Bill Self breaks down KU's overtime loss to Indiana

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

0:15 Quarterback celebrates with a heart for his sister

1:36 Goddard 28, Heights 14

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

2:15 VarsityKansas Two-Minute Drill

1:35 Textron AirLand Scorpion in the air