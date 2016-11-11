NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station

Wichita State associate anthropology professor David Hughes and recent graduate Steven Roberts led a group of graduate students on a excavation of mammoth remains near Cunningham on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The team removed the fossil's tusk which will be taken to WSU for further examination. The mammoth tusk was uncovered recently during a construction project near Cunningham. Mammoths migrated to the Americas during the Pleistocene, perhaps as early as 100,000 years ago and were resident here throughout the ice age until about 12,000 years ago when they became extinct. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)