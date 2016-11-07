Janet Reno, first female U.S. attorney general, dies at 78

3:05 Chiefs' Nick Foles speaks after 19-14 win over Jaguars Pause

4:15 This might be biker Santa Ron Wilson's 25th and last Wichita Toy Run

4:17 Kansas coach Bill Self talks about win over Emporia State

0:15 Quarterback celebrates with a heart for his sister

3:25 Local voters opine on presidential candidates

1:18 Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot

1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

3:32 How to identify earthquake damage

1:29 Students practice earthquake drill across district